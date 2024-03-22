Looking At McDonald's's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's MCD we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $67,063 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,166,745.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $235.0 and $290.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in McDonald's's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to McDonald's's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $235.0 to $290.0 over the preceding 30 days.

McDonald's 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/05/24 $277.50 $388.0K 135 119 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/22/24 $270.00 $384.0K 300 300 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/05/24 $277.50 $148.7K 135 1.0K MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/05/24 $277.50 $117.7K 135 601 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/05/24 $277.50 $93.0K 135 118

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2023 system sales of $130 billion across nearly than 42,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

In light of the recent options history for McDonald's, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of McDonald's

With a trading volume of 2,409,902, the price of MCD is down by -0.32%, reaching $282.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 32 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for McDonald's

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $325.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $325.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.