Check Out What Whales Are Doing With QCOM

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $282,805 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $1,878,904.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $230.0 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $230.00 $210.0K 8.5K 702 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/22/24 $165.00 $138.8K 685 100 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $175.00 $116.3K 31 45 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $115.5K 3.7K 74 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $107.5K 3.7K 74

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Current Position of Qualcomm

Trading volume stands at 3,426,216, with QCOM's price up by 2.09%, positioned at $170.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

Expert Opinions on Qualcomm

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $150.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

