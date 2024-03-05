10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $240.00 $68.0K 23.8K 23.9K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $25.0K 74.3K 9.2K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $70.00 $25.4K 21.9K 8.9K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $62.50 $50.5K 116 6.8K STNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $721.8K 8.8K 2.2K COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/08/24 $225.00 $33.9K 1.5K 1.8K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $65.00 $43.9K 3.3K 1.2K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $18.00 $25.2K 8.8K 458 TOST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $23.00 $74.9K 2.7K 363 AX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $50.00 $59.6K 313 297

Explanation

• For AXP AXP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 682 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $2720.0 per contract. There were 23808 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 318 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 74317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 21925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 421 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STNE STNE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 318 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1671 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $721.8K, with a price of $432.0 per contract. There were 8817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 1585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 184 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 3392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 8800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOST TOST, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.9K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 2701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AX AX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 221 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

