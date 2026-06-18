iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:SOXX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 16.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.04%. Currently, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion.

Buying $100 In SOXX: If an investor had bought $100 of SOXX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,991.41 today based on a price of $639.20 for SOXX at the time of writing.

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.