Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Royal Caribbean Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.54%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Group has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In RCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of RCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,575.63 today based on a price of $312.51 for RCL at the time of writing.

Royal Caribbean Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.