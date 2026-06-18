$100 Invested In Anglogold Ashanti 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.28%. Currently, Anglogold Ashanti has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion.

Buying $100 In AU: If an investor had bought $100 of AU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $470.10 today based on a price of $90.91 for AU at the time of writing.

Anglogold Ashanti's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.