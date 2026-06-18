$1000 Invested In Valero Energy 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.16%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In VLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of VLO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,503.53 today based on a price of $236.30 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.