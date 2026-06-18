$1000 Invested In FTAI Aviation 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 28.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.68%. Currently, FTAI Aviation has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In FTAI: If an investor had bought $1000 of FTAI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $32,269.96 today based on a price of $276.11 for FTAI at the time of writing.

FTAI Aviation's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.