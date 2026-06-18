If You Invested $1000 In NVIDIA Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 49.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 61.99%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $5.09 trillion.

Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $11,433.61 today based on a price of $210.30 for NVDA at the time of writing.

NVIDIA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.