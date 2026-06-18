Here's How Much $100 Invested In STMicroelectronics 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, STMicroelectronics has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion.

Buying $100 In STM: If an investor had bought $100 of STM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $837.65 today based on a price of $78.32 for STM at the time of writing.

STMicroelectronics's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.