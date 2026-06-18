$1000 Invested In Freeport-McMoRan 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.48%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,870.80 today based on a price of $69.68 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.