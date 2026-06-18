$1000 Invested In Cummins 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.34%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion.

Buying $1000 In CMI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CMI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,337.37 today based on a price of $733.72 for CMI at the time of writing.

Cummins's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.