If You Invested $1000 In iShares Gold Trust Shares Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

iShares Gold Trust Shares (NYSE:IAU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.75%. Currently, iShares Gold Trust Shares has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In IAU: If an investor had bought $1000 of IAU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,351.78 today based on a price of $79.89 for IAU at the time of writing.

iShares Gold Trust Shares's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.