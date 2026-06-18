Insider Selling: Cormac Stuart Unloads $1.67M Of AerCap Holdings Stock

On June 17, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Cormac Stuart, Chief Accounting Officer at AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stuart sold 11,644 shares of AerCap Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $1,667,537.

As of Thursday morning, AerCap Holdings shares are up by 1.24%, currently priced at $144.11.

All You Need to Know About AerCap Holdings

AerCap Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AerCap Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.93% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: AerCap Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.34. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of AerCap Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.