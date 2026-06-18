Sempra Executive Vice President Sold $724K In Company Stock

CAROLINE A. WINN BY: Lisa H. Abbot Managing Attorney - Corporate and Securities of Sempra and Attorney-In-Fact, Executive Vice President at Sempra (NYSE:SRE), disclosed an insider sell on June 17, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Attorney-In-Fact executed a sale of 8,000 shares of Sempra with a total value of $724,409.

Sempra's shares are actively trading at $90.3, experiencing a up of 1.04% during Thursday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Sempra

Sempra serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. Sempra Infrastructure Partners, 25% owned by Sempra, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Breaking Down Sempra's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Sempra's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.87%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Sempra adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Sempra's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.