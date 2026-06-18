At Tesla, Elon Musk Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $110.55B

Highlighted on June 17, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Musk, CEO at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Musk, CEO at Tesla, exercising stock options for 303,960,630 shares of TSLA. The total transaction was valued at $110,550,481,131.

The Thursday morning update indicates Tesla shares down by 2.36%, currently priced at $387.04. At this value, Musk's 303,960,630 shares are worth $110,550,481,131.

Discovering Tesla: A Closer Look

Breaking Down Tesla's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Tesla's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 21.08% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Tesla exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.15.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Tesla adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Tesla's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.