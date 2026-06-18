Here's How Much $100 Invested In Meta Platforms 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.48%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion.

Buying $100 In META: If an investor had bought $100 of META stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $498.85 today based on a price of $570.59 for META at the time of writing.

Meta Platforms's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.