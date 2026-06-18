Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning DexCom Stock In The Last 20 Years

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.38%. Currently, DexCom has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion.

Buying $100 In DXCM: If an investor had bought $100 of DXCM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,393.46 today based on a price of $72.78 for DXCM at the time of writing.

DexCom's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.