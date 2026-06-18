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June 18, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Evaluating Adobe Against Peers In Software Industry

Adobe Background

When conducting a detailed analysis of Adobe, the following trends become clear:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Adobe in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

  • When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Adobe exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

  • This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Adobe, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers in the Software industry, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Adobe's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about the company's ability to expand its market share in the future.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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