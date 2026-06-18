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June 18, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Comparative Study: Apple And Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage &amp; Peripherals Industry

Apple Background

By analyzing Apple, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

  • Apple exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8.

  • This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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