If You Invested $1000 In Advanced Micro Devices Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.38%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $851.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMD: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $20,385.04 today based on a price of $522.00 for AMD at the time of writing.

Advanced Micro Devices's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.