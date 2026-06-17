Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Morgan Stanley 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.29%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In MS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,617.64 today based on a price of $225.20 for MS at the time of writing.

Morgan Stanley's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.