$100 Invested In Taiwan Semiconductor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.47%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion.

Buying $100 In TSM: If an investor had bought $100 of TSM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $378.61 today based on a price of $434.75 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.