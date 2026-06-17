Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Chipotle Mexican Grill 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.05%. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In CMG: If an investor had bought $1000 of CMG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,013.20 today based on a price of $32.00 for CMG at the time of writing.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.