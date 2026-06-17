If You Invested $100 In Woodward Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.22%. Currently, Woodward has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion.

Buying $100 In WWD: If an investor had bought $100 of WWD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $743.43 today based on a price of $434.83 for WWD at the time of writing.

Woodward's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.