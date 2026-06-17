Broadcom Background

By thoroughly analyzing Broadcom, we can discern the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Broadcom can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When compared to its top 4 peers, Broadcom has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74 .

This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Broadcom indicate that it may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, its high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance relative to industry competitors. These metrics highlight Broadcom's profitability and growth potential within the sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.