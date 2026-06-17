Industry Comparison: Evaluating Tesla Against Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

By analyzing Tesla, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Tesla in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, its high PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that the stock is relatively expensive compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry. The low ROE indicates that Tesla is not generating as much profit from its shareholders' equity. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth show that Tesla is performing well in terms of operational efficiency and revenue generation within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.