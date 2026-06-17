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June 17, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Performance Comparison: NVIDIA And Competitors In Semiconductors &amp; Semiconductor Equipment Industry

NVIDIA Background

By closely studying NVIDIA, we can observe the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

  • When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

  • The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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