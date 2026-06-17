Agilent Technologies Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/538196719

Summary

Agilent Technologies Inc reported $1.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2026, marking a 6.3% growth on a core basis, exceeding guidance by 80 basis points.

Operating margin improved to 26.4%, with a year-over-year increase of 130 basis points, driven by the IGNITE operating system's impact.

EPS grew 14% year-over-year to $1.49, surpassing the high end of guidance by $0.07.

Strategic initiatives such as customer intimacy, innovation, and operational discipline are driving business performance, with key product launches upcoming at the ASMS conference.

The company announced plans for the China Innovation Center to enhance R&D capabilities, focusing on digital, AI, and automation.

Improved guidance for FY2026 includes revenue growth expectations of 4.5% to 6% and EPS guidance raised to $6.00-$6.10.

Operational highlights include strong growth in pharma, diagnostics, and advanced materials, with notable wins like the TSA security contract.

Acquisition of Biocare announced, expected to enhance the cancer diagnostics segment.

Management highlighted the transformative impact of the IGNITE operating system on supply chain resilience and strategic pricing.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Thank you Karina, and welcome everyone to Agilent's conference call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. With me on the line, our CEO Farrakh McDonnell and CFO Adam Alenoff. Joining for the Q and A will be Simon May, President of the Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group, Angelika Ryman, President of the Agilent Cross Lab Group, and Mike Zhang, President of the Applied Markets Group. This presentation is being webcast live. The press release for our second quarter financial results investor presentation and information to supplement today's discussion along with a recording of this webcast are available on our website at investor.agilent.com.

Today's comments will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. You will find the most directly comparable GAAP financial metrics and reconciliations in the press release and on our website. Unless otherwise noted, all references to increases or decreases in financial metrics are year over year and references to revenue growth are on a core or organic constant currency basis.

All references to profitability metrics are on a non-GAAP basis. Core or organic constant currency revenue growth is adjusted for the impact of currency exchange rates and any acquisitions and divestitures completed within the past 12 months. Guidance is based on forecasted exchange rates. During this call we will make forward looking statements, about the financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are only valid as of today. Agilent assumes no obligation to update them. Please refer to the Company's recent SEC filings for a more detailed description of the risks and other factors that would cause our performance to differ from these forward-looking statements,. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Parikh.

Padraig McDonnell

Thanks Tejas and welcome everyone. We delivered an excellent second quarter with stronger than expected revenue growth, significant margin expansion and double digit EPS growth. Importantly, the quarter demonstrates that the operational and P&L benefits from our Ignite operating system are increasingly becoming structurally embedded in the business. For the second quarter, Agilent reported $$1.83 billion in revenue, growing 6.3% on a core basis and exceeding the high end of our guidance by 80 basis points..

The strength was broad based across our largest end markets and supported by continued replacement cycle momentum innovation led share gains and improving operational execution. Operating margin of 26.4%. for the quarter represents a year over year improvement of 130 basis points and 180 basis points. on a sequential basis, well above our guidance. Despite the macro and geopolitical environment. Earnings per share of $1.49. represents 14% year over year growth which also exceeded the top end of our guidance by $0.07..

We delivered at or above our long term plan on all metrics revenue growth, margin expansion and EPS growth. As we enter the second half, I want to highlight the key dimensions of our strategy that are driving our performance. First, we continue to build on the extraordinary level of customer intimacy and trust that we have worked hard to gain and differentiates us from the competition. This differentiation is increasingly translating into share gains across the key workflows and geographies.

Second, that trust translates into insights that inform our innovation flywheel leading to products and services that drive success for our customers and Agilent. That includes the exciting launches coming up next week at the 74th American Society for Mass Spectrometry Annual Conference in San Diego. Next, we have increased capabilities and the level of talent throughout the organization, improving speed, agility and operational discipline. This is driving a step function improvement in execution and finally, the significant benefits of Ignite are increasing faint to see.

These include strategic pricing that is aiding our top line momentum, productivity initiatives such as simplifying our structure and generating greater value through strategic relationship management, a centralized focus on project outcomes that drives business results and increasing supply chain agility and operational discipline that is strengthening margins and business resiliency by providing flexibility to fund our most critical innovation efforts with our diversified and geographically balanced portfolio and healthy momentum across key end markets.

The strong foundation we have built to Ignite provides us with the resiliency to compound our success and deliver results in any environment. Importantly, we expect these operational improvements to increasingly support higher quality and durable earnings growth. Before getting into the specifics of our second quarter results, I want to spend time on the key growth drivers going forward. These include superior commercial execution combined with improvements we are seeing across our end markets, the instrument replacement cycle, our exciting slate of launches at American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) and our recent agreement to acquire Biocare and how Ignite is fueling Adilen's performance. We are seeing continued health in our key end markets aligned with our expectations at the start of the year. Combined with commercial execution, our differentiated portfolio and best in class service that health is driving our results. Pharma continues to deliver with 6% growth in the quarter. This includes another quarter of low double digit growth in biotech led by large caps, while positive demand signals from small to mid caps begin to emerge.

Chemical and Advanced Materials grew a robust 8%. It was fueled by strong semiconductor demands and healthy chemical capex investments in the Americas, Diagnostics and clinical grew 11% driven by the strong performance of expanding cancer and diagnostics offerings. And finally, our unique technology is helping us win outsized shares of forensics where we Deliver Greater than 50% Growth in the quarter. That includes the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security contract we mentioned during the last call, as well as multiple competitive large tender wins in Asia and Europe.

Regarding the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) contract, we are delighted to be able to share more details that you might have seen in our recent press release. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will deploy our new bulk alarm resolution technology at airport security checkpoints at the FIFA World cup host cities in the us. This unique technology provides the ability to screen larger quantities of liquids, powders and solids.

With the implementation going very well, we are excited about the opportunities to apply this technology more broadly. We also had another very strong quarter of instrument revenue resulting in high single digit growth. This included market leading low double digit growth in LC and LCMS and in GC. Our replacement type momentum continued that share gains driven by the customer centric innovation that is embedded in our new InfinityLab LC and our 8850 GC are delivering exceptional growth as customers are looking to upgrade their fleets to see how new instruments solve their most challenging workflow problems while improving efficiencies.

Looking ahead, we see continued instrument strength. Our Commercial excellence delivered a book to bill above one again this quarter, marking the ninth consecutive quarter where instrument orders met or exceeded revenue. Even as recent launches like the InfinityLab LC and Omnis family family continue to drive growth, we are looking forward to our next wave of innovations that will further support our durable growth, strengthen our install base and support recurring consumables and services pull through.

Moving to our gas phase business, we are launching the upgraded flagship gcs. These launches further strengthen our position in high productivity analytical workflows where our customers increasingly prioritize efficiency, automation and total cost of ownership. Highlights of our new GCs include improved performance with up to 30% faster oven cooldown and higher throughput built in intelligence features to monitor performance, track parameters and assist in proactive maintenance and the technology to conserve or eliminate helium gas with real time gas and power usage tracking.

This represents an increase of 30 basis points versus our prior guide. We are also increasing our expectations on the bottom line with updated eps guidance of $6 to $6.10 for the full year, an increase of $0.08 at the midpoint. And with that let me hand it over to Adam who will provide additional details on the quarter and our financial outlook for the remainder of the year.

Adam Alenoff (Chief Financial Officer)

It comes against the backdrop of increasingly tougher comps. The sequential quarterly 2 year stack growth implied by our guidance demonstrates our accelerating momentum through the year as shown in slide 10 of our presentation. Finally, I wanted to be clear that our guide does not include the impact of biocare nor any benefit from potential tariff refunds. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Porid for closing comments.

Padraig McDonnell

Tejas

Thanks Padraig, Karina can you please share the instructions for the Q and A?

Karina (Operator)

Vijay Kumar (Equity Analyst at Evercore)

We're mid single digits in chemicals, high middle single digits and low double digits in advanced materials. And we had actually low teens Chemicals and Advanced Materials (CAM) growth ex China. So after a strong high single digit growth in H1, you know, we're going to see how it plays out with the Middle east going forward on it. And it's really driven by a number of things. I think increased Capex spending like.