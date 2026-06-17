Everpure (NYSE:P) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Everpure, Inc reported a 35% year-over-year growth in Q1 revenue, with operating profit nearly doubling to $159 million.
The company is experiencing strong sales momentum and increased market share in data storage and management, with significant wins in AI and machine learning sectors.
Everpure's acquisition of One Touch aims to enhance data management capabilities, and the company expects hyperscale product revenue to rise significantly in the second half of the fiscal year.
EvergreenOne storage as a service sales grew 73% year-over-year, driven by longer contracts and lower upfront costs.
Management has raised full-year guidance, expecting a revenue increase of 22% and operating profit growth of 32%, citing strong pipeline and customer commitments.
Despite the current supply chain challenges, Everpure is managing costs to maintain customer trust and expects gradual recovery in product gross margins in H2.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Any forward looking statements that we make are based on facts and assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results forecasted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. A discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our filings with the SEC and we refer you to these public filings during this call.
Our second quarter fiscal 2027 quiet period begins at the close of business on Friday, July 17, 2026. With that, I'll turn it over to Charlie.
Charlie Giancarlo (Chief Executive Officer)
The firm has processed more than 13 million transactions during their peak trading day, underscoring the performance and consistent reliability that FlashBlade Exa delivers in data intensive AI environments. More broadly, we are now beginning to displace competitive AI storage products in the enterprise and NEO cloud markets as customers transition to our FlashBlade family for its unmatched performance, operational simplicity, flexibility and overall quality.
In the letter, we reassured our customers that we would share the cost pain with them and not see seek to profiteer from the crisis. To this end, we have carefully managed our component supplies to enable us to hold off price increases until far later and far less than competitive price raises. As mentioned last quarter, we are choosing to operate at the lower end of our product gross margin range to help our customers while component costs escalate.
We expect product gross margins will begin to recover in the second half of our year, but the recovery is likely to be gradual as costs continue to rise the current environment has enhanced the benefits of our Evergreen One storage as a service offering. Evergreen One benefits from longer contracts, lower upfront costs and longer lifetimes. This allows us to blend costs over many years, leading to more stable and lower operating costs for customers.
An increasing number of customers are choosing Evergreen One to enjoy the benefits of Everpure Inc. Evergreen One sales were up 73% year on year in Q1, reflecting greater customer appreciation for the operational and financial benefits of our storage as a service model. Our enterprise data cloud strategy continues to gain momentum PurityFusion adoption, which enables customers to build their own data clouds, doubled in Q1 with more than 1,200 customers.
We are building Everpure Inc to be a long term trusted partner with customers, channel partners, suppliers, employees and our long term shareholders. I will now turn the call over to Tarek Robbiati Robbiati to provide greater insight into our performance and our expectations for the remainder of the year.
Tarek Robbiati
As Charlie said, we're not looking to profiteer from this crisis and have been prudent with our price increases and consistent with terms and conditions offered to customers in order to continue to enhance our market share and protect the franchise for the long term. In normal circumstances, such strong momentum in first half revenue in our core enterprise and commercial business would drive a higher full year guide with a seasonality akin to prior years.
However, in today's highly dynamic environment, it is too early to call for further upside to our guide in the second half of fiscal year 27 as market participants adjust to price levels that are unprecedented globally. Yet we continue to be confident in our ability to execute our priorities this year and beyond. With that, I'll now turn the call back to Paul for Q and A. Thanks Tarek.
Paul (Moderator)
Before we begin the Q and A session, I'll ask you to please limit yourselves to one question consisting of one part, so we can get to as many people as possible. If you have additional questions, we kindly ask that you please rejoin the queue and we'll be happy to take those additional questions as time allows. Operator, let's get started.
OPERATOR
Amit Daryanami (Equity Analyst)
That would be helpful, thank you.
Charlie Giancarlo (Chief Executive Officer)
We don't know. And the second is the supply environment, which is very there are a lot of shortages we have to get through. You know, we have to be able to ship what we promised and make sure that we have the supply to do that. And that is a full time job at the moment. So it's just, I think it's more a matter of not knowing what the second half of the year has in store for us, despite the fact that we are seeing very good demand at the moment.
OPERATOR
Thank you, Amit. Next question, please. Our next question comes from Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Richard Strifler
Hi, this is Richard Strifler on for Aaron.
Rob Lee (Chief Technology and Growth Officer)
Our solutions that we've developed around Nvidia technology, such as KV caching, as well as future plans and, and product roadmaps that look at where the expansion of context memory is likely to go in the future.
OPERATOR
Thank you, Richard. Next question, please. Our next question comes from Howard Mah from Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Howard Mah (Equity Analyst)
Tarek Robbiati
And we expect a multiple of the revenues we generated in 2026 to be realized in fiscal year 27.
OPERATOR
Thank you, Howard. Next question, please.
Matt Kalitrian
This is Matt Kalitrian from Mike Secos over at Needham. Thanks for taking our question. We're curious on what you're seeing regarding customers.
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