Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
conference call image CHA Q1 2026 f6cc249b
June 17, 2026 4:26 AM 20 min read

Full Transcript: Chagee Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zckxcsgb/

Summary

Chagee Holdings Limited reported a 4.5% year-over-year revenue increase for Q1 2026, with gross margin at 55.6% and a non-GAAP net income of RMB 506.7 million.

The company has implemented a new GMV-based revenue sharing model for franchise teahouses, which does not affect profitability and aims to align interests with franchisees.

Chagee launched a share repurchase program of up to $150 million, reflecting confidence in long-term growth and current share undervaluation.

Operational highlights include a teahouse network totaling 7,531 locations and the introduction of 12 new products, contributing to same-store GMV growth and customer engagement improvements.

Management emphasized their strategic focus on consumer value and operational efficiency, with a continued commitment to long-term shareholder value creation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Please go ahead, ma'am.

Alicia Kuo (Investor Relations Director)

Chatgi is entering a mature, stable and sustainable phase of high quality growth. We're confident in every step we take forward toward the future. That concludes our strategic direction. Next, I will hand the call over to our COO Aiden who will walk you through the specific operational progress in the first quarter. Thank you, Thank you Junjie and thank you all for joining our earnings call today.

Aiden Yin (Chief Operating Officer)

Every repeat purchase is generating recognition from our tragedy friends. 248 million Chad G friends are telling us through their repeated purchases that they trust this brand and are willing to return to our teahouse again and again. This is our most valuable assets and our strongest foundation for navigating market cycles. Our strategy is clear, our execution is delivering and consumer trust is our best answer. Looking ahead, our direction remains unwavering.

On tea house operations, we will continue to prioritize quality in our greater China market while steadily expanding overseas. That concludes my remarks. Now let me turn the call over to our CFO Aaron who will walk you through the detailed financials. Thank you.

Aaron Huang (Chief Financial Officer)

We are always committed to creating long term value for our shareholders. With that, I will turn the call back to the operator to begin Q and A operator, please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star 11 and wait for our name to be announced. When asking your questions in Chinese, please translate your questions in English for the convenience of everyone on the call. Our first question comes from the line of Lilian Lo of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Lilian Lo (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Next question please.

OPERATOR

Next question. The next question comes from the line of Sister Lin from cicc. Please go ahead.

Lin

So thank you management. Congrats on stabilizing earnings results Again. My question is will the new business model, which is the take rate based on GMV affect profitability and how to evaluate the impact? Thank you.

Aaron Huang (Chief Financial Officer)

Our goal is to build a long term sustainable profit model through closer collaboration. Hope this answers your question Next question please. Operator, next question please.

OPERATOR

Yeah, one moment please for the next questions. Our next question comes from Jesse Hsu from JP Morgan. Please ask your question.

Jesse Hsu (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking my question. This is Jesse Xu from JP Morgan. Very happy to see visible improvement in product launches, consumer engagement and also market impact in the first quarter. The 150 million US dollar repurchase program is indeed a positive surprise. What's your thoughts behind this decision? Would you prefer repurchase or cash dividend in the future? Anything you can share on shareholder return would be great. Thank you.

Aaron Huang (Chief Financial Officer)

We want to show the board and management strong confidence in the company's future growth prospects as well as our commitment to create value and delivering better long term results for shareholders. Looking ahead, we will continue to optimize our capital allocation strategy while ensuring the health development of our core business. We aim to deliver tangible improvement in shareholder returns and ensure that the market fully understands our value.

That's it from. That's my answer and thank you all the shareholders and investors to join our call today.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As there are no further questions, I would like to hand the conference back to management for closing remarks. Thank you. As there are no further questions, I'd like to hand the conference back to the management and thank you for the calling today. We look forward to speaking with everyone again on our next call. Have a great day. Thank you.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved