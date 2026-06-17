Transcript: Noah Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TgEKgbJM

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited reported Q1 2026 net revenues of RMB 626 million, a 1.8% increase year over year but a 14.7% decline quarter over quarter due to reduced insurance contributions and seasonal private equity performance fees.

Operating profit reached RMB 236 million, up 27.1% year over year, with an operating margin of 37.8%, attributed to cost control and organizational efficiency.

The company's strategic focus includes enhancing its global presence with new operations in Japan and a US broker-dealer license, emphasizing AI-driven client operations and wealth management.

Noah Holdings' domestic business saw significant growth with a 131% increase in RMB mutual fund transaction value and a 61% increase in private secondary products year over year.

The company is leveraging AI to improve efficiency and client service, with significant growth in Singapore's AUA, demonstrating the potential of AI-driven wealth management models.

Future plans include expanding global asset allocation capabilities, optimizing revenue structures, and deepening AI applications, supported by a strong balance sheet with zero interest-bearing debt.

Management acknowledged regulatory compliance challenges but emphasized the minimal impact on its operations, given the low revenue contribution from securities business and adherence to legal standards.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the NOAA Holdings Limited first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the Star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two.

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Doreen Chu, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Doreen Chu (Investor Relations)

Thank you and welcome and good morning everyone to Noah Holdings Ltd's first quarter of 2026 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Ms. Wang Dingbo, the co-founder and chairlady Ms. Sande Yin, the co-founder, Director and CEO, and also Mr. Grant Pang, the CFO. Mr. Yin will begin with an overview of our recent business highlights followed by Mr. Pang who will discuss our financial and operational results. They will all be available to take your questions in the Q and A section that follows.

And please note that the discussion today will contain forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results that varies materially from those in our forward looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those outlined in our public filings with the SEC, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NOAA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements except as required under applicable law.

With that, I would like to pass the call over to Mr. Yin. Please go ahead.

Yin

Investors and analysts and thank you for Joining NOAA Holdings First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call as we start 2026, the pace of NOAA's transformation has become clearer than ever before. In the first quarter, we observed three increasingly visible trends. First, our profitability structure continues to improve with operating margin reaching one of the highest quarterly levels in recent years. Second, our domestic business is regaining momentum in core investment and asset allocation with both active clients and transaction value achieving double digit growth.

Third, our overseas business continues to advance in line with our strategy of proactively adjusting our revenue mix while a new operating model driven by globalization and AI gradually takes shape. Before going into a more detailed review, I would like to share two milestones in our global footprint that we recently achieved. Our Japan office officially commenced operations on May 4th and our US broker dealer license has completed the final approval process with key team members set to officially join in June.

These two developments mean that our network is entering a new phase moving from license deployment to operational execution. Next, I would like to share our progress from four financial performance, domestic business, overseas business and AI strategy. [Inaudible] Quarter we recorded net revenues of RMB626 million up 1.8% year over year and down 14.7% quarter over quarter. The sequential decline was mainly due to a further decrease in contribution from the insurance business as well as a seasonal decrease in performance fee income from overseas private equity products following concentrated year end recognition.

However, on the profit side, benefiting from our disciplined execution in cost control, organizational streamlining and expense management, operating profit reached RMB 236 million up 27.1% year over year. Operating margin was 37.8% marking one of the highest quarterly levels in recent years. Non GAAP net income was RMB 134 million. It is important to note that this quarter's strong margin performance benefited from continued optimization in our business mix and further release of additional organizational efficiency. We expect full year operating margin to remain in a healthy range above 30%, although quarter to quarter fluctuations are natural due to product mix and expense timing.

This quarter also marked our 62nd consecutive quarter of non GAAP profitability since listing this is the discipline we have maintained across multiple market cycles. Last quarter our active clients reached 10,742 up 21.8% year over year. Transaction value reached RMB 23.3 billion compared with RMB 16.1 billion in the same period last year. In our domestic business, transaction value of RMB denominated mutual fund products reached RMB 9.9 billion up 131% year over year, while transaction value of from RMB denominated private secondary products reached RMB 5.3 billion up 61% year over year.

NOAA Upright recorded net revenues of RMB 208 million up 63% year over year, mainly driven by a doubling in public fund transaction volume as a result of structural opportunities in the A share market together with a rapid recovery in RMB denominated private secondary fundraising. This series of changes shows that when we refocus our resources on products and investment capabilities with genuine long term value, the operating performance of our domestic business improves structurally. At the same time, we have become even clearer about the strategic direction of our domestic business going forward. For our domestic business, we will continue to focus on the secondary market and building our asset allocation capabilities.

With key priorities including public mutual funds, private secondary market products, AI driven client operations and Noah Upright's fund distribution platform capabilities. We will continue to drive the enhancement of our operations in these areas. We believe the domestic wealth management industry is gradually moving away from the past stage which was driven by real estate and non standardized products and returning to a true long term era centered on investment, research and asset allocation.

As of March 31, overseas registered clients reached 20,373 up 11.9% year over year. Overseas AUA was US$9.6 billion up approximately 5.9% year over year. Transaction value of US dollar denominated products was US$1.15 billion for the quarter, broadly flat year over year. Our overseas client base and AUA continue to grow steadily and the pace of our revenue mix adjustment is consistent with the view we shared during our third quarter earnings call last year. Over the past few years we have continued to build our presence across key regions serving global Chinese clients including Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Europe, Australia and the United States.

What we are seeing more clearly is that global Chinese clients are entering a new stage. Their assets, families, identities, education and next generation planning are becoming increasingly globalized. In the past, serving global Chinese families across multiple jurisdictions, languages and generations was a business that relied heavily on individual experience and was extremely difficult to scale or replicate. For the first time, AI makes it possible for this kind of service to be globally coordinated in a systematized, platformized and scalable framework. This is why we believe one of our most important long term positions is not only to be a wealth management institution, but also becoming a global wealth management platform serving Chinese high net worth families around the world.

Over the past two decades, the logic to drive growth in the wealth management industry was clear but linear. One more relationship manager meant more revenue, one more client relationship meant more assets. This logic worked well in the past, but it also meant that the industry's expansion was structurally constrained by labor costs and overall management of the organization. Our view is that AI is fundamentally changing this equation. It is not simply adding another efficiency tool, it is redefining the front office structure of the wealth management industry.

Second, AI Wealth Management Department. This is a new type of front office team that we are actively building. The AI Wealth Management Department does not rely on traditional headcount expansion. Instead, it uses AI to drive client operations, content services, allocation support and global collaboration, enabling a lighter organizational structure to serve broader client needs. Singapore is the first fully developed testing ground for this model.

We are evolving from a traditional wealth management institution into an AI driven global platform serving Chinese families around the world. This process will not happen overnight, but our direction is becoming increasingly clear. Thank you. I will now hand the time over to CFO Grant to review our financial performance in greater detail.

Grant Pang (CFO)

Second, disciplined cost management and structured efficiency initiatives delivered substantial operating leverage, operating profit increased significantly and operating margin expanded further. Third, reported net income was affected by non-operational volatility. This mainly reflected mark to market accounting adjustments on a specific listed investment recorded under income from equity affiliates excluding that specific mark to market impact.

The underlying trajectory of our core business continues to improve. With a fortress balance sheet, a leaner and more scalable operating platform, and continued capital returns through share repurchases, we believe the company remains fundamentally undervalued relative to its intrinsic strength and long term earnings potential. So we remain fully committed to disciplined execution, prudent capital allocation and sustainable long term value creation.

Thank you everyone and we'll now open the floor for questions.

Yin

Thank you Grant and thank you Mr. Yin for the presentation and operator. Please open the floor for questions.

OPERATOR

Calvin Long

Sande Yin (Co-founder, Director, and CEO)

That basically refers to IAC in the domestic market. So again we are fully complied to the requirement of SFC and csrc. And further the company is already reviewing the referral requirement for the business from domestic to overseas according to the legal requirement. Kelvin, I hope that answers your question.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Peter Chang from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Peter Zhang

Secondly, my question is on the cost side we have a really good cost control in first quarter. I'm wondering whether management can share what's the full year guidance for our headcount growth and operating expense trends. Thank you.

Dio

And since last year we talked about AI and for this year we emphasized in AI infrastructure product. What we've been demonstrating here is we are a real wealth management company. So what we are doing is about how to make sure our clients asset can be well protected and ultimately have growth. And I mean different from a lot of our friendly, not exactly competitors but our peers. Then I would say we always reveal how much profit our clients made every year.

But in the meantime I think from the standpoint of how whole year, although we don't expect to see huge expansion or growth in headcounts, we are going to see some key fulfillment in key markets worldwide. Although just couple of people and obviously we'll continue to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology.

Peter Zhang

Thank you. Very clear. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you would like to ask a question, Please press start then 1 and wait for your name to be announced. Your next question comes from Yinying Tang from cicc. Please go ahead.

Yinying Tang

Could you please talk about how AI help relationship manager (RM) develop their business? Thank you.

Yin

However, we should expect that the application to different overseas markets should be bringing results to the company in the near future. Is there any more questions?

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. This concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over for any closing remarks.

Yin

Thank you. Thank you everyone for joining us today. And please feel free to reach out the IR team for any further questions. Thank you very much.