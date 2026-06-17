Digital Turbine Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/W6z15Q47g98

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc reported fiscal 2026 revenue of $565 million, a 15% year-over-year increase, and achieved nearly 70% growth in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong operational leverage.

The company's On Device Solutions segment generated $382 million in revenue, up 12% year-over-year, with significant growth in global devices and revenue per device.

The Application Growth Platform business saw a 57% year-over-year revenue increase in the March quarter and over 20% for the fiscal year, significantly outperforming the global market growth rate.

Key growth drivers included higher advertiser demand, increased supply from international partners, and leveraging AI and first-party data for improved targeting and user experiences.

The company anticipates continued double-digit growth for fiscal 2027, supported by AI advancements, increased app distribution, and strong performance in its brand and Ignite platforms.

AI is expected to drive operational efficiencies and enhance customer outcomes, with the company using AI to automate workflows and leverage data for better targeting.

CFO Steve Lasher announced his departure, with Josh Kinsel assuming interim CFO duties, while emphasizing the company's improved financial standing and operational performance.

For fiscal 2027, Digital Turbine Inc provides guidance for revenue between $630 million and $650 million and adjusted EBITDA between $135 million and $145 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Bartholomew, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brian Bartholomew (Senior Vice President of Capital Markets)

Also during this call we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures. of our performance. Non GAAP measures. are not substitutes for GAAP measures.. Please refer to today's press release for important information about the limitations of using non-GAAP measures. as well as reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial results to the most comparable GAAP measures.. Now I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO Bill Stone.

Bill Stone (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Brian. Good afternoon everyone. I want to open my remarks by recognizing our team for delivering another quarter of strong results that exceeded our expectations both for the March quarter and for the fiscal year. Our current June quarter is off to a positive start and combined with the broader business momentum is enabling us to issue an annual outlook for fiscal year 27 guiding to another year of double-digit top and bottom line growth.

And the third area is how the broader AI landscape will leverage our distribution and on device footprint and data to help their businesses grow. And there are three unique trends that we expect to be tailwinds for us. The first is more applications. According to recent analysis from Market Intelligent Provider App figures, worldwide app releases in the first quarter of 2026 were up 60% year-over-year across both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

AI makes it easier for anyone to create apps, driving growth in both app stores as creators no longer need technical skills to build mobile software and these applications all need distribution to reach consumers given the inherent discovery limitations in the two legacy app stores. The second trend is the increase in time spent in applications. Today the average consumer is spending five hours per day inside applications, which is up an hour from the past decade.

Plus, the majority of our customers are using our platform to sell their digital goods and services versus goods that may be more sensitive to these risks. Of course, no single business is 100% insulated from macroeconomics, but as we saw during the pandemic, our business is a resilient one insulated from these factors, given our mobile first approach matching where consumers are spending their time and finally, I wanted to provide an organizational update.

And on a personal level, I've enjoyed really getting to know Steve and look forward to continue keeping in touch with him during his next chapter. Josh Kinsel, our Chief Accounting Officer, will assume interim CFO duties. With that, I'll turn it over to Steve to take us through the numbers. Thank you Bill and good afternoon everyone. Before I turn to our financial results

Steve Lasher (Chief Financial Officer)

We will continue to identify additional efficiency opportunities. while making the tactical investments needed to support future growth on the bottom line we reported a GAAP Net loss of 7.3 million or $0.06 per share in the fourth quarter. On a non GAAP basis, we generated net income of 19.7 million or $0.16 per share based on 122.8 million shares outstanding. Let me comment briefly on the full year. Total net revenue was 565.3 million, up 15% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA was 122.5 million, up 69% year over year. GAAP net loss was 37.3 million or $0.33 per share. Non GAAP net income was 64.9 million or $0.56 per share and free cash flow was 11.8 million for the year, an improvement of more than 21 million versus the prior year. Moving to the balance sheet, we ended fiscal 2026 with cash of $38 million and total debt net of issuance costs of $361 million, down from $409 million at the start of the year.

We are introducing fiscal 2027. guidance today with revenue in the range of $630 million to $650 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $135 million to $145 million. With that, let me hand the call back to Nick, our operator, to open the lineup for questions. Nick thank you.

Nick (Operator)

Please stand by as we poll for questions. Showing no questions. This will conclude our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Bill Stone for any closing remarks.

Bill Stone (Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, thanks, Nick, and thanks for everybody for joining the call tonight. We look forward to connecting with you in a few months to update you on our fiscal 2027 first quarter earnings call. Have a great night. Thank you.