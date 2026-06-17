John Wiley & Sons Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. reported a breakout year in fiscal 2026 with record margins and exceptional cash flow growth, driven by strategic AI partnerships and a significant acquisition of Emerald Publishing.

The company highlighted two reinforcing growth engines: research publishing, which grew 4% in revenue, and AI and data analytics, with AI revenue increasing from $40 million to $49 million.

Fiscal 2027 outlook includes low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 26.5-27.5%, and a projected free cash flow of $205 million, driven by operational efficiencies and strategic investments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to Wiley's fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 earnings call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. At this time, I'd like to introduce Wiley's Vice President of Investor Relations, Brian Campbell. Please go ahead.

Brian Campbell (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Good morning everyone. With me today are Matt Kistner, President and CEO, and Craig Albright, Executive Vice President and CFO. Our comments and responses reflect management news as of today and will include forward looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those statements. The company does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events. Also, Wiley provides non GAAP measures as a supplement to evaluate underlying operating profitability and performance trends.

These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by US GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies, nor should they be viewed as alternatives to measures under GAAP. We will refer to non GAAP metrics on the call. None variances are on a year over year basis and will exclude divested assets and the impact of currency. Additional information is included in our filings with the SEC. A copy of this presentation and transcript will be [email protected].

I will now turn the call over to Matt Kissner.

Matt Kissner (President and CEO)

Thank you Brian hello everyone and welcome to Wiley's fourth quarter and full year earnings update. Fiscal 26 was our breakout year. We delivered record margins and exceptional cash flow growth, accelerated our leadership position in the economy and capped the year with transformational moves from market defining AI partnerships to the appointment of visionary leaders in research and AI to our largest acquisition since 2007. Wiley's trusted content and intelligence is the foundation for the rapid advancement of science and innovation and it's never been more in demand.

As I've said before, AI is only as good as the content and data that fuels it and Wiley has one of the most comprehensive and trusted portfolios in the world. To quote our friends at Open Evidence, Wiley is that gold. I'll walk through the year and all the great work we're doing to accelerate our high margin growth engines and Craig will take you through our financials, operational excellence and outlook. Before I get to results, I want to step back and frame how we think about the business because it's the key to everything that follows.

Craig Albright (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you Matt and hello everyone. The financial through line for Wiley this year has been prioritization of capital and resources toward our highest return opportunities in research, publishing and AI, while taking important stabilizing actions on learning headwinds. Our content trust and partnership advantages enable us to pursue an AI first capital light model rather than build and defend costly platforms. Keeping capital requirements low, compounding network effects and converting proprietary content and intelligence into recurring high margin high ROIC revenue.

That's the model and the results show it's working. Starting with the quarter Q4, revenue was flat on a constant currency basis with good momentum in research offset by market related challenges and a prior AI licensing comparison and learning adjusted EBITDA grew 17% and we delivered 480 basis points of margin improvement to 33.2%. This was driven by our material progress in reducing corporate expenses, down 22% and driving profitability in research adjusted EPS was up 22% and adjusted operating income 26% with adjusted operating margin up 520 basis points to 25.3%.

And importantly, we returned 48 million to shareholders in the quarter, including record quarterly repurchases of 30 million. We closed the year with clear underlying momentum and Q4 is the proof point. Turning to Research, research publishing was up 5% in the quarter, driven by growth in recurring revenue models, Gold open access and AI licensing. The underlying KPIs remAIn robust. Article submissions grew 25% and output 11%, both well above industry averages.

Our journal and brand expansion strategy is paying off and we continue to see strong recurring revenue and customer retention. Let me take a moment on research solutions down 4% on a constant currency basis, impacted by declines in recruitment and marketing services. In a soft corporate spending environment, we're moving decisively from a legacy advertising business to an audience analytics platform built on modern ad tech, AI driven product innovation and verified audiences.

In a large and growing healthcare advertising market. We we bring a unique advantage in combining our content societies and audiences. It's a substantial opportunity and one we're well positioned to capture. Adjusted EBITDA for The quarter rose 13% with 300 basis points of margin improvement from restructuring savings and efficiency gAIns from the deployment of our end to end platform. Full year research revenue was up 4% with publishing up 3% and solutions up 6%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 8% and margin at 33.2%, up 110 basis points. Now to learning Q4 academic revenue was down 5% on a constant currency basis, impacted by a prior year AI licensing comparison and softer print revenue, partially offset by growth in digital content and courseware. Q4 professional revenue was down 10% reflecting market related challenges around consumer and corporate spending and the same prior year comparison. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was down 1% on a constant currency basis, with our margin up 310 basis points to 46.1% reflecting disciplined cost management.

For the full year, academic was down 5% and professional down 10%, driven by the same macro and channel headwinds. We've responded decisively, taking out costs, refocusing editorial toward higher value authors and titles and and accelerating our shift to digital products and inclusive access. Our scientific and technical book programs in particular are rich in structured data dense content, exactly what AI increasingly depends on. We see a meaningful monetization opportunity there and we're actively pursuing it.

We expect learning trends to improve in fiscal 27 with digital growth in academic and frontless momentum in professional Underpinning all of this is a relentless focus on cost and operational efficiency. We are driving down corporate expenses down 15% for the full year and 22% in Q4. Three work streams are behind this first, tech transformation, our largest multi year savings driver, which I'll cover on the next slide. Second, corporate cost structure, streamlining shared services across finance, operations, HR and marketing, simplifying our organization to move faster and standardizing processes.

Full year and Q4 corporate unallocated expenses were down 23 million and 9 million respectively. And third, AI productivity initiatives already underway in legal, marketing and content operations to transform process and workflow with additional initiatives targeting material productivity gAIns and run rate savings. AI is not just a revenue opportunity for us to is becoming a meaningful internal efficiency driver as well. Let me spend a moment on tech transformation, shifting us from mAIntAIning the past to building the future, More product faster at better economics Three priorities in motion.

First, structural cost savings, consolidating facilities, retiring technical debt and building our strategic partnership with Virtuza. You can see it in our margin expansion this year and there's more to come. But tech transformation is not only a cost story, it's a growth enabler. Second, shifting spend from legacy systems toward product development from roughly a third of our tech budget today to 50 to 60% over the next few years. Modern integrated platforms replacing fragmented systems, new content and intelligence products, launching faster and modular architecture that evolves as customer needs shift and third, AI native innovation AI woven into core processes rather than bolted on as experiments, software delivery faster and higher quality every quarter and customer facing processes reimagined. Virtuza is our strategic partner across all three delivering operational efficiencies, modernizing enterprise technology and freeing up our teams and capital to focus on high return product innovation. Stepping back to the financials, free cash flow for the year rose 55% from 126 million to 195 million with conversions stepping up from 32% to 44%.

With that, I'll pass the call back to Matt.

Matt Kissner (President and CEO)

Wiley is part of those conversations. Finally, I want to extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues from Emerald. Together we look ahead to 2027, Wiley's 220th year of continuoU.S. change and innovation. Let's open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star 1 to raise your hand to withdraw your question, press Star 1. Again, we ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Your first question comes from Daniel Moore with CJS Securities. Daniel, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

I think if I heard correctly, up 2 to 3x from the 8 million that we saw this past year. So just want to crystallize those and you know, when you say above 50 million, is that sort of a baseline? Is there upside to that? If we get more, you know, discrete opportunities, Any color there would be great. Thanks. Yeah.

Craig Albright (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

But what I can say is, you know, we're confident in the 50 million-plus. You know, there's a little bit of uncertainty when you're dealing with the non recurring revenue. But we're really pleased with the momentum we see in the areas we're investing in the areas of the recurring revenue that are ramping up right now.

Matt Kissner (President and CEO)

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Really helpful. Appreciate that. The Emerald acquisition, I think you said mid single digit organic growth. Is that what the profile has looked like recently? And then just talk about the mix between traditional subscriptions versus mixed model open access. And then most importantly how their economic, business, finance, data and content fit into your broader licensing and monetization strategy as relates to AI.

Matt Kissner (President and CEO)

Yeah, let me ask Craig to go through some of the numbers and then I want to talk about kind of how it fits in strategically.

Craig Albright (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

And from a margin perspective, you know, in 37 to 38% type EBITDA margins, again, very synergistic and complementary to our business. Not much more to that to say other than they share the same characteristics of high submissions, intake of over 28% and all the recurring revenue model that I spoke to a moment ago. So very synergistic, strong revenue profile and we're excited to welcome our Emerald colleagues on board with us.

Matt Kissner (President and CEO)

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Craig Albright (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

So there are multiple levers for multi year margin expansion in the business and Emerald will be playing a role in that more so over time. But right now we're focused on a very good combination of two very winning companies, Emerald and Wiley.

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Craig Albright (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

So the segments not I don't think we characterize it as a growth engine, but it is expected to materially improve in fiscal 27 and we like the growth drivers that we see inside of it in the areas that I mentioned.

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Putting that together certainly sounds like you expect EBITDA growth in the segments year over year, is that correct?

Craig Albright (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Again, we're not guiding at the segment level here, but as as a matter overall we are expecting, you know, revenue growth and margin expansion heading into next year and we're pulling on all the levers inside of our portfolio to make that Happen.

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Just talk a little bit about the delayed cash collections around renewals. What's causing that? Do you see that as a trend or discreet to this renewal cycle and expectations for recapturing that either in fiscal Q1 or into fiscal 27, those collections that were pushed out?

Craig Albright (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

And while we were able to close those deals at the end of the year, there was some timing in terms of the payment due dates and some of the cash collections wouldn't describe it as overly material here and certainly not a trend, but just kind of endemic of this cycle here that we had some large renewals that kind of got bunched up toward the end of the year on us which impacted not revenue but our cash collections.

Matt Kissner (President and CEO)

Yeah, there's always some oddity at the end of the fiscal. Dan, you've seen this before where certain deals just kind of fall over into the new fiscal. So it's nothing we're really concerned about. It will catch up in the fourth quarter, first quarter,

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

really helpful just. And then tying that to the Overall guide for 205 million. Obviously continued progress which includes some dilution from Emerald. So if you could just review what we said about kind of, you know, why Emerald is maybe modestly dilutive on a, on a cash flow basis year one and then expectations.

Craig Albright (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

All right, I said I had a lot of ground to cover. Last one, capital allocation. We expect to continue to be balanced and repurchase shares, particularly at these levels, or are we thinking more kind of de lever first following the Emerald acquisition? And very much look forward to seeing you at our conference in July for more details.

Craig Albright (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

We do think about our optimal capital structure. And at 2.1x on a pro forma basis with Emerald, we feel very comfortable in our kind of long term range of kind of one and a half to two and a half. You know, there could be some opportunities to tighten that up. But then as we think about returning excess cash to shareholders, you know, we continue to maintain a very dividend forward policy and continue to be active in buying back our shares as we have been.

I'm not going to comment specifically on how much in terms of share buy backs yet. I think we want to see the year evolve and be opportunistic in terms of where our price is. But at this point we think the price is very favorable for us to continue to be active in the market and we feel very bullish about where we could take the business.

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Thanks again for all the color.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back to Mr. Kissner for closing remarks.

Matt Kissner (President and CEO)

Good. Thank you everybody. I know this was a longer than usual call, but it is year end and we have a lot of exciting work that we wanted to share and so we appreciate you sticking with us. We look forward to the update at our September call where we can talk about the progress we're making on all of these, these elements. So have a great summer and we'll see you in September.