$100 Invested In Parker Hannifin 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.22%. Currently, Parker Hannifin has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion.

Buying $100 In PH: If an investor had bought $100 of PH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,089.64 today based on a price of $938.51 for PH at the time of writing.

Parker Hannifin's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.