Here's How Much $100 Invested In Lloyds Banking Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.6%. Currently, Lloyds Banking Group has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion.

Buying $100 In LYG: If an investor had bought $100 of LYG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $219.76 today based on a price of $5.54 for LYG at the time of writing.

Lloyds Banking Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.