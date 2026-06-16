If You Invested $1000 In Quanta Services Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.09%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In PWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PWR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $46,226.86 today based on a price of $719.29 for PWR at the time of writing.

Quanta Services's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.