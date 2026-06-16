Here's How Much $100 Invested In ServiceNow 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.42%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion.

Buying $100 In NOW: If an investor had bought $100 of NOW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $697.87 today based on a price of $101.57 for NOW at the time of writing.

ServiceNow's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.