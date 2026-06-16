$1000 Invested In Caterpillar 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.7%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $444.62 billion.
Buying $1000 In CAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,526.76 today based on a price of $945.36 for CAT at the time of writing.
Caterpillar's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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