Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marvell Technology Stock In The Last 5 Years

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.76%. Currently, Marvell Technology has a market capitalization of $255.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In MRVL: If an investor had bought $1000 of MRVL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,384.37 today based on a price of $292.21 for MRVL at the time of writing.

Marvell Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.