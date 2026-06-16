Director Of Mission Produce Makes $1.85M Buy

A significant insider buy by Bruce C Taylor, Director at Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO), was executed on June 15, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Taylor purchased 165,842 shares of Mission Produce. The total transaction amounted to $1,850,596.

During Tuesday's morning session, Mission Produce shares up by 3.85%, currently priced at $11.74.

Get to Know Mission Produce Better

A Deep Dive into Mission Produce's Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Mission Produce faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.51% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2026. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 7.05% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Mission Produce's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.1.

Debt Management: Mission Produce's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Mission Produce's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.