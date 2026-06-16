Insider Transaction: William D Mosley Sells $1.56M Worth Of Seagate Technology Hldgs Shares

William D Mosley, CEO at Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX), executed a substantial insider sell on June 15, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Mosley's recent move involves selling 1,768 shares of Seagate Technology Hldgs. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $1,556,393.

At Tuesday morning, Seagate Technology Hldgs shares are up by 3.35%, trading at $1052.94.

Delving into Seagate Technology Hldgs's Background

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Financial Milestones: Seagate Technology Hldgs's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Seagate Technology Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 44.07% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, Seagate Technology Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Seagate Technology Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.