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June 16, 2026 11:02 AM 3 min read

Sell Alert: Henry Chan Lee Cashes Out $110K In BeOne Medicines Stock

Henry Chan Lee, SVP at BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC), executed a substantial insider sell on June 15, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Lee's recent move involves selling 428 shares of BeOne Medicines. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $110,267.

As of Tuesday morning, BeOne Medicines shares are down by 0.81%, currently priced at $267.87.

All You Need to Know About BeOne Medicines

A Deep Dive into BeOne Medicines's Financials

Revenue Growth: BeOne Medicines's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of BeOne Medicines's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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