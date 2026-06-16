Insider Decision: Judith L Bacchus Offloads $197K Worth Of Kennametal Stock

It was reported on June 16, that Judith L Bacchus, Vice President at Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Bacchus sold 5,488 shares of Kennametal. The total transaction value is $197,238.

Kennametal shares are trading up 2.46% at $35.7 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Discovering Kennametal: A Closer Look

Kennametal: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kennametal's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.83% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: Kennametal's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of Kennametal's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.