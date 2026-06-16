Options Exercise Activity Initiated By SCOTT KREEGER At Red Rock Resorts Worth $0

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on June 16, as KREEGER, President at Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that KREEGER, President at Red Rock Resorts, exercised stock options for 0 shares of RRR, resulting in a transaction value of $0.

Red Rock Resorts shares are trading, exhibiting up of 1.67% and priced at $62.15 during Tuesday's morning. This values KREEGER's 0 shares at $0.

Discovering Red Rock Resorts: A Closer Look

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos, followed by Food and Beverages, Rooms and others.

Financial Insights: Red Rock Resorts

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Red Rock Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 25.27. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Red Rock Resorts's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.