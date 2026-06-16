Options Exercise Activity Initiated By Lawrence Stephen Cootey At Red Rock Resorts Worth $0

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on June 16, by Lawrence Stephen Cootey, EVP & Chief Financial Officer at Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR), as per the latest SEC filing.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Red Rock Resorts shares up by 1.67%, trading at $61.13. At this price, Cootey's 0 shares are worth $0.

Unveiling the Story Behind Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos, followed by Food and Beverages, Rooms and others.

A Deep Dive into Red Rock Resorts's Financials

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: Red Rock Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 25.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Red Rock Resorts's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.