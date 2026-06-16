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conference call image WDH Q1 2026 31d07149
June 16, 2026 10:10 AM 12 min read

Full Transcript: Waterdrop Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Ldt3pIsH

Summary

Waterdrop Inc reported a total revenue of 1.24 billion yuan for Q1 2026, marking a 64.8% increase year-over-year, and maintained GAAP profitability for 17 consecutive quarters.

The insurance business saw a 74.1% year-over-year increase in related income, with an operating profit of 150 million yuan and a 13.3% operating margin.

The company is focusing on AI advancements, having filed 75 LLM-related patent applications and enhancing customer service and claims processes with AI tools.

Waterdrop Inc distributed a cash dividend totaling approximately $10.8 million and repurchased about 61.8 million ADS for $120 million as part of its capital return strategy.

The company aims for approximately 40% top-line growth in 2026, while increasing marketing investments to support long-term development.

Full Transcript

Tracy Lee (Investor Relations)

The Water Drop charity platform has partnered with 119 public charitable organizations and it launched over 15,000 and 500 charity programs. Looking ahead, we aim to seize industry opportunities and make growth our top priority this year. Building on our proven user targeting capabilities, we will increase marketing investments further. For 2026, we are targeting approximately 40%. Top line growth with operating profit scale is expected to remain broadly stable.

Top line growth mainly reflects the continuation of last year user acquisition strategy. In the first quarter, we continue to set up public domain user targeting and increase our investment in traffic and AI driving significant premium growth and on a quarter over quarter basis, while the income declined, our insurance operating margin rose by 2 percentage points. This was mainly because we proactively cut some lower ROI channels during this quarter.

Turning to our healthcare business, we sustained high quality growth this quarter broaden LLM application across the core business scenarios. We partnered with 243 pharmaceutical companies and CROs and initiated services for 128 new programs. Our EFINE platform single quarter patient enrollment rose 16% year over year and a newly signed project in this quarter increased 53% reflecting the wider partnership coverage and the deeper client engagement.

Overall, the growth momentum of our core business remains strong and in first quarter orderdrop delivered 64.8% year over year. Revenue growth and by stepping up the investment in traffic and AI continues to strengthen our long term competitiveness and ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's conference call. Would you thank you for joining, have a good time.

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