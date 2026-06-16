$1000 Invested In Nucor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.99%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,096.20 today based on a price of $260.00 for NUE at the time of writing.

Nucor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.