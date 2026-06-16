Vince Holding Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/639507707
Summary
Vince Holding Corp reported a 10.5% increase in net sales for Q1 fiscal 2026, with direct-to-consumer sales up 15.6% and wholesale sales up 5.9%.
The company achieved a gross profit of $32.4 million, representing a 50.6% gross margin, slightly above last year's 50.3%.
Net loss improved to $2.1 million from $4.8 million the previous year, with adjusted EBITDA also showing improvement.
Strategic initiatives include expanding the dropship business, launching new product categories such as handbags and accessories, and continuing store remodels.
The company raised its full-year outlook, expecting net sales to increase 7% to 8% and adjusted operating income to be 4% to 4.5% of net sales.
Management expressed confidence in the brand's momentum and highlighted strong relationships with wholesale partners and ongoing store activations to boost traffic.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Question, Please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Akiko Akuma, Chief Administrative Officer. Please go ahead.
Akiko Akuma (Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel)
The adjusted results that the Company presents today are non GAAP measures. Discussions of these non GAAP measures and information on reconciliations of them to their most comparable GAAP measures are included in today's press release and related schedules which are available in the Investors section of the company's website at investors.vince.com Now I'll turn the call over to Brendan Good morning everyone.
Brendan Hoffman (Chief Executive Officer)
Now I'll turn it over to Eugene to walk through the financials in more detail.
Yuji Okumura (Chief Financial Officer)
In summary, we're pleased with our year to date performance and the trajectory of the business. We're managing the external environment effectively and with our strong balance sheet with ample liquidity. We are continuing to invest in initiatives that drive long term growth and we're well positioned to execute against our plans. With that, I'll turn it back to the operator to open the line for questions.
OPERATOR
Michael Kopinski (Analyst at Noble Capital Markets)
Thank you and first of all, congratulations. Thank you. And first of all, congratulations on your quarter. I was just wondering to what extent do you believe the current acceleration in revenue is being driven by, you know, favorable category trends versus company specific execution? And how sustainable do you think that advantage is over the coming years?
Brendan Hoffman (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Kopinski (Analyst at Noble Capital Markets)
Gotcha. And then with your, with your debt at 29 million, 31 million, excess revolver availability, how do you think about balance sheet priorities and as profitability improves here?
Brendan Hoffman (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Kopinski (Analyst at Noble Capital Markets)
That's all I have for now. Thank you. Thanks. Michael.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Eric Beider from SCC Research. Please go ahead.
Eric Beider (Analyst at SCC Research)
Good morning, Eric. Good morning. So could we get an update on sacs, where that stands and how will that fit into the guidance for this quarter and the year?
Brendan Hoffman (Chief Executive Officer)
I read what you read, that they're coming close to emerging and you know, a healthy Sachs global, even though it's slightly reduced in terms of footprint from what was a year and a half ago, is terrific for Vince and good for the industry. So that, that presents some upside for us as we look in the back half of the year and into 2027.
Eric Beider (Analyst at SCC Research)
Great. When you look at renovations to stores, A, how many should we be thinking about this year, maybe next? And B, what's kind of the financial impact from those kind of, I don't know, payback or what kind of metrics do you see when you upgrade a store?
Brendan Hoffman (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Beider (Analyst at SCC Research)
Okay, when you look at the drop ship, I see you expanded it out. Help us out here. How does the drop ship help change kind of the ability for stores and for your ability to drive higher returns?
Brendan Hoffman (Chief Executive Officer)
And so they're looking to do or have signed up licenses in categories like home and kids and swim. And, you know, we're very active in terms of partnering with them to make sure it fits into the Vince aesthetics and design and creative teams very involved. So it's been a really energizing and beneficial relationship for both sides.
Eric Beider (Analyst at SCC Research)
And one last one, suiting. We saw that this summer. You guys switched over some linen suiting that went really well. How should we think about that in terms of expanding men's suiting in more stores this year after testing it last year? Thanks.
Brendan Hoffman (Chief Executive Officer)
And we're experimenting with things like alterations, so things that we didn't really have to think about before are nice opportunities that, you know, we're kind of in the process of experimenting and solving.
Eric Beider (Analyst at SCC Research)
Great. Congratulations and good luck to the rest of the year.
Brendan Hoffman (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Eric.
OPERATOR
At this time, there are no further questions. I will now turn the call back to Brendan Hoffman, CEO, for closing remarks.
Brendan Hoffman (Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Well, thank you, everyone, for your continued interest in, Vince, and we look forward to updating you again in September for our Q2 earnings call. Thanks again.
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