Uxin Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Uxin's earnings conference call for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session. today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference call, Ms. Ali Wong. Please go ahead, Ali Wong.

Thank you. Operator. Hello everyone. Welcome to Uxin's earnings conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. On the call with me today we have DK, our founder and CEO, and John Lin, our CFO. DK will review business operations and company highlights followed by John who will discuss financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q and A session that follows. Before we proceed, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward looking statements which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our current expectations.

For detailed discussions of the risks and uncertainties, please refer to our filings with the SEC. Now with that, I'll turn the call over to our CEO DK. Please go ahead, sir. Hello everyone and thank you for joining Uxin's earnings conference call today. It is a pleasure to reconnect with our investors through this call and we appreciate your continued interest and support. To better facilitate communication with both our domestic and international investors, I will be sharing our latest business updates in both Chinese and English.

In the first quarter of 2026, our business continued its strong growth momentum. Despite the seasonal impact of the Chinese New Year holiday on used car sales, retail transaction volume reached 16,530 units, representing a 119% year over year increase. This marks the eighth conSECutive quarter in which our retail transaction volume grew by more than 110% year over year while sustaining rapid sales growth. We maintained inventory turnover at approximately 30 days and gross margin was 7.7%, remaining stable overall compared with the previous quarter.

Our net promoter score further improved to 68 during the quarter and remained above 65, continuing to rank among the highest in the industry. The recent developments in China's automotive market have attracted considerable attention from investors and I would like to share some of my observations. Since the beginning of 2026, China's auto market has indeed experienced a slowdown. Cumulative new vehicle sales declined by 20% year over year during the first five months with internal combustion engine or ICE Vehicle Sales Facing even greater pressure in both April and May, new ICE vehicle sales fell by more than 35% year over year.

The used car market also saw significant price adjustments starting in April, with prices of mainstream used ICE vehicles declining by 10% to 15% within one to two months. Under such market conditions, used car retailers must meet much higher requirements in pricing, inventory turnover, capital efficiency and risk management. Although declining vehicle prices have created short term pressure on profitability, China's used car market still achieved a modest 2% increase in transaction volume during the first five months of the year, significantly outperforming the new vehicle market.

Consumer acceptance of used cars in China continues to improve, in particular following fluctuations in new car pricing and the rapid adjustment in residual values of ICE vehicle High Value for money, used vehicles are expected to become even more attractive to consumers. Looking at a longer term perspective, the United States experienced a similar cycle during the global financial crisis from 2007 to 2009. Cumulative new vehicle sales declined by roughly 35% during that period and many new car dealerships and used car retailers went out of business.

However, leading independent used car retailers emerged stronger from the downturn, delivering years of sustained growth and sales volume, profitability and market share. Therefore, we believe that industry adjustments often lead to a reshaping of the competitive landscape. Once the current volatility in China's automotive market eases the country's large vehicle ownership base, the still low level of use per transactions relative to vehicle ownership compared with developed markets and consumers growing demand for affordable, high quality vehicles will continue to support the long term growth of the used car industry.

As our first project in North China, the superstore can accommodate more than 3,000 vehicles per display and sales. With the opening of the Tianjin Superstore, we now operate six superstores nationwide. Furthermore, we recently announced strategic partnerships with the municipal governments of Chongqing and Shidajuang to jointly invest in and operate used car superstores. As our nationwide superstore network continues to expand, we expect our service coverage, regional synergies and brand influence to further strengthen, reinforcing our leadership in China's used car retail market.

Looking ahead to the SECond quarter, we expect retail transaction volume to exceed 18,000 units, continuing our strong growth trajectory. At the same time, we reaffirm our target of achieving more than 100% year over year growth in retail transaction volume for the full year of 2026. With that, I'll turn the call over to our CFO to walk you through the financial results. John, please. Okay, Thank you DK and hello everyone. I will now walk you through our financial results for the quarter.

The first quarter is traditionally a slower season for used car sales due to the Chinese New Year holiday. Nevertheless, our business continued to deliver strong performance during the quarter. Retail transaction volume reached 16,530 units, representing a 119% year over year increase. Sales volume at our existing superstores continued to ramp up while new superstores gradually commence the operations. We expect our retail transaction volume to maintain a strong growth trajectory over the coming quarters.

Retail vehicle sales revenue totaled 1.01 billion RMB, up 118% year over year and down 10% sequentially. The significant increase in retail transaction volume was the primary driver of the year over year growth in retail revenue. The average selling price or ASP, of retail vehicles was 61,000 RMB, compared with 59,000 RMB in the previous quarter and 62,000 RMB in the same period last year, remaining generally stable. Turning to our wholesale business, our wholesale Transaction volume was 1,681 units in the first quarter, representing a 134% year over year increase and a 32% decline sequentially.

Total wholesale revenue was 27.9 million RMB, combining both retail and wholesale. Total revenue for the quarter reached 1.074 billion RMB, up 113% year over year and down 10% sequentially. Gross margin for the quarter was 7%, remaining at a relatively stable level. This represented a 0.2 percentage point increase from 6% in the prior quarter and remained consistent with 7% a year ago. In general, newly opened superstores naturally operate at lower gross margin levels than our more mature locations.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was 34.3 million RMB, compared with 27.2 million RMB in the previous quarter. The sequential increase was primarily attributable to the seasonal impact of the Chinese New Year holiday on sales volume. Compared with the same period last year, adjusted EBITDA loss increased by roughly 25 million RMB, mainly because our newly opened superstores are still in the early stages of ramping up operations. And we also made upfront investments in staffing to support our future superstore expansion plan.

Thank you. To ask a question, please press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, we ask that you please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. For the benefit of all participants on today's call, if you wish to ask your question to management in Chinese, please immediately repeat your question in English. And today's first question comes from Ben Wong with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Hi, this is John. I'll take your question. The overall sales. The overall vehicle sales volume in China from January to March is in line with our expectation. And since starting from April to May, ICE vehicles saw a 35% drop in sales volume and used cars started to see a 10% to 15% drop starting April. So this is why we are seeing a drop in the second quarter. Since April, we have seen rapid price adjustments in the new car market, particularly for ICE vehicles.

This has also pressured gross margin across the used car industry. Under such volatile market conditions, we have become more cautious in our operations. We will prioritize healthy inventory turnover over short term gross margin optimization and as a result, gross margin will face greater pressure in the second quarter. If ICE vehicle prices continue to decline significantly from current levels, our gross margin will remain under pressure. However, based on what we have seen since early June, new car prices have generally stabilized.

Thank you for the question. This is John. I'll take your question. Xi' an was our first superstore and officially commenced operations in December 2022. At that time, we were still building and validating the entire superstore operating model, including vehicle sourcing, pricing, reconditioning, inventory management, sales conversion and customer service. Now the Xi' An Superstore is in a much more mature stage. Last year, its monthly retail transaction volume peaked at 2,700 units, representing roughly 25% local market share, and it has already achieved profitability at the store level.

Zhengzhou is particularly encouraging because it's both a highly competitive and highly active used car market. Achieving that level of sales growth within such a short period demonstrates that our model is becoming increasingly scalable and replicable across different cities. So. This improvement is driven by several factors. First, our procurement, pricing and inventory management system have become much more mature, allowing us to establish the right inventory mix for each local market more quickly.

Second, our sales and operations teams have become much more standardized, allowing new superstores to replicate operating practices that have already been proven successful. Third, as the Yuzin brand continues to gain recognition, new superstores are able to attract customers and build trust much faster than in the early days. In addition, our site selection and project evaluation capabilities have improved significantly. We're also benefiting from the current real estate market environment, which helps us secure better locations for new superstores.

Overall, the Xi' An Superstore proves that the single store model can achieve profitability, while the Wuhan and Zhengzhou Superstores demonstrate that the model is becoming increasingly efficient to replicate across new markets. As we continue opening new superstores, we will closely monitor sales, ramp up gross margin, inventory turnover and store level EBITDA to ensure that our expansion remains high quality and sustainable. Thank you. That's my answer.

We noticed the company has recently announced a number of strategic partnerships with local governments. Could you provide more color on your store opening plans for this year? Also, if market conditions do not improve, would the company consider slowing down the pace of new store opening? Thank you for your questions. This is dk. I will take your questions regarding our expansion plan. We expect to open four to six new superstores in 2026. The Tianjin Superstore officially commenced operations in March and it is our first project in North China. We have also announced projects in Chongqing, Shijiazhuang, Inchuan, Busi and Guangzhou. At the same time, we're in discussions with a number of other local governments across China regarding future cooperation opportunities. These projects are at different stages of development.

Some are approaching trial operations, while others are still in the facility preparation, team building and inventory sourcing status. As for market conditions, we have certainly seen volatility in both new and used vehicle prices this year, which creates short term pressure across the industry. However, industry adjustments also tend to accelerate consolidation for companies with strong inventory turnover, pricing capabilities, standardized reconditioning processes and trusted customer service. Periods like this can create opportunities to gain market share. Therefore, we will not change our long term strategy of nationwide expansion because of short term market volatility. At the same time, we will remain flexible and disciplined in execution.

If market conditions remain challenging, we may take a more conservative approach to the pace of new store openings, inventory ramp up and operating expenses. Our priority will remain cash efficiency, inventory turnover and store level operating quality. At this point, our plan to open four to six new superstores this year remains unchanged. Our target of achieving more than 100% year over year growth in retail transaction volume for 2026 also remains unchanged. We will continue to manage the rollout of each project based on market conditions and ensure that our expansion remains high quality and sustainable. Thank you.

Thank you for your questions. This is dk. I'll take your question. Overall, China's auto market has been under pressure this year. Taking May as an example, passenger vehicle sales declined by nearly 22% year over year. Within that, ICE, vehicle sales fell by 39% while NEV sales declined by 7.5%. While NEV sales also declined, the decline was much less severe than that of ICE vehicles. As a result, Nev retail penetration exceeded 60. The used car market is fundamentally built on vehicle ownership and the supply of used cars is closely tied to the ownership structure. Based on what we have seen over the past several months and in the market today, used ICE vehicles have been affected primarily by pricing pressure. However, from an overall sales mix perspective, we have not seen a meaningful increase in the share of NEVs in the used car market. The reason is quite simple.

NEV still account for less than 15% of total vehicle ownership in China. What really drives the used car market is pricing. Unlike the new car market, used cars can continuously adjust their prices to restore their value proposition for consumers. In our view, the current market correction is actually a very important sign that China's auto market is becoming more mature. Used car prices have fallen sharply during this cycle. But in many ways, this adjustment represents a onetime reset in residual value.

The residual value of a three year old used vehicle in China measured against current new vehicle prices used to be around 68% to 72%. Today, that figure has declined to roughly 58% to 60%, down 10%, bringing it much closer to levels seen in mature markets such as the United States, Europe and Japan. Globally. For used cars to fully demonstrate their value for money advantage, residual values need to return to more reasonable levels. Once this pricing adjustment is completed, we expect not only more trade ins for new vehicles, but also a growing number of used for use replacement purchases. Most vehicle purchases driven by practical needs will be satisfied by used cars. And China's used car market will move closer to the supply and demand dynamics seen in mature markets. That's my answer to your question. Thank you.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company's SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants' and analysts' statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.