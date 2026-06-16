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conference call image UXIN Q1 2026 ca549beb
June 16, 2026 8:45 AM 17 min read

Uxin Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ShGXZL3J

Summary

Uxin reported a 119% year-over-year increase in retail transaction volume, reaching 16,530 units, despite the seasonal impact of the Chinese New Year holiday.

The company maintained a stable gross margin of 7.7% and improved its net promoter score to 68, ranking among the highest in the industry.

Uxin plans to expand its superstore network, with the Tianjin Superstore commencing operations, and strategic partnerships established with municipal governments.

Future outlook includes expectations of retail transaction volume exceeding 18,000 units in Q2, with a target of more than 100% year-over-year growth for the full year 2026.

Management remains confident in long-term growth prospects despite short-term market volatility and is committed to maintaining cash efficiency and inventory turnover.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ali Wong

We are highly confident that our superstore model built over the past several years on disciplined inventory turnover, stringent quality control and superior customer service will further strengthen our competitive advantages during this period of industry adjustment and position, Uxin to emerge as the biggest winner from the transformation of China's used our retail industry. In addition, our Tianjin Superstore officially commenced operations in March.

However, the larger sales contribution from our mature superstores offset this impact and helped maintain a stable overall gross margin.

John Lin (Chief Financial Officer)

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2026, we expect retail transaction volume to be between 18,000 and 19,000 units, representing year over year growth of 73% to 83%. We expect total revenue, including retail vehicle sales revenue, wholesale vehicle sales revenue and other revenue, to be between 1.05 billion and 1.1 billion RMB. That concludes our prepared remarks for today. Thank you everyone. Operator. We're now ready to begin the Q and A session.

OPERATOR

Ben Wong (Equity Analyst)

My question is about the second quarter. So why somebody in the second quarter the used car price start to decline and the used car start to decline as well while second quarter is now the first quarter. And secondly, because you John mentioned about the pressure in the second quarter was roughly gross margin change in the second quarter. We had that. Thank you. Okay, Now Jungkook. And. Kantian.

John Lin (Chief Financial Officer)

Given our fast inventory turnover, inventory affected by earlier price volatility is being gradually cleared. As a result, we expect gross margin to improve meaningfully in the third quarter and potentially return to normal levels. That's my answer to Your question. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Wenjie Dai with SWS Research. Please go ahead.

Wenjie Dai (Equity Analyst)

Okay. As we can see, the company has been accelerating its store expansion this year. Could the management rate on how the operating performance of newly opened superstores compares with that of the Xi' An Superstores when it first opened? Specifically, such as sales ramp up, revenue growth and profitability evolved as the superstore's module measured. Thank you.

John Lin (Chief Financial Officer)

What we have clearly seen is that with several years of operating experience, the ramp up period for new superstores has become significantly shorter. Take Wuhan and Zhengzhou as examples. The Wuhan Superstore opened in March 2025 and its monthly retail transaction volume exceeded 1,000 units within about 6 months. The Zhongzhou Superstore opened in September 2025 and its monthly retail transaction volume surpassed 1,000 units in about 6, 4 months.

From a revenue perspective, faster sales ramp up naturally drives faster revenue growth. From a profitability perspective, new superstores still require upfront investments in facilities and staffing, so profitability typically lacks sales growth. However, as sales volume scales up, inventory turnover stabilizes, gross margin increases and operating efficiency improves, new superstores will gradually move closer to the performance levels of mature locations.

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Shinxin Lee. Sorry, Shinxin Lee with cms. Please go ahead.

DK (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Zal George with TF Securities. Please go ahead.

Zal George (Equity Analyst)

We have seen some growing divergence between the performance of the ICE vehicles and NEVs in the new car segments this year. Are you seeing a similar trend in used car sales?

DK (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And that concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

DK (Founder and CEO)

Thank you again for joining today's call and for your continued support. And Yoshin, we look forward to speaking to you again soon in the future.

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